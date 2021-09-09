A LifeStream community blood drive will be held at the Fontana-Rialto Elks Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Elks Lodge is located at 1540 W. Rialto Avenue in Rialto.
Donors will receive a 9-11 Remembrance T-shirt, a pair of “Count on Me” cancer awareness socks and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature), with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal.
Donors who say “tennis” at registration have a chance to win a stadium box (day and evening sessions) on Oct. 12 or 13 at the BNP Paribas Open.
Participants are urged to set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
