LifeStream will be holding two community blood drives in Fontana.
The events will take place on these days:
• Wednesday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Starbucks, 15270 Summit Avenue.
• Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Valley Kia, 16272 S. Highland Avenue.
Donors will receive a baseball-style "Count on Me" cap.
To set up an appointment, call LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
