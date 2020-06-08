Two community blood drives will be held in Fontana in the upcoming days.
• On Wednesday, June 10, a blood drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Starbucks, 15270 Summit Avenue.
Donors will receive a free tall cup of coffee, courtesy of Starbucks. Donors will also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
• On Saturday, June 13, a blood drive will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Juniper Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7347 Juniper Avenue.
Donors will receive a vintage LifeStream T-shirt. Donors will also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points.
All blood donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-TRY GIVING.
----- LIFESTREAM officials said that blood inventory at the blood bank is at critically low levels.
Local hospital patients awaiting surgeries, cancer treatments and other life-dependent procedures that require blood transfusions are at risk, according to Rick Axelrod, MD, LifeStream's president/CEO and medical director.
“If our community doesn’t act, and do so quickly, by donating blood and replenishing hospital supply, surgeries and other procedures may be canceled, negatively impacting care of our loved ones, friends, neighbors and colleagues,” said Axelrod. "There is no substitute for donated blood. I urge all healthy residents to take on this challenge now, to make an appointment or walk in to a LifeStream center or mobile drive. Just one hour of your time can make all the difference to patients and their loved ones.”
