LifeStream will be holding two community blood drives at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana.
The blood drives will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 7625 East Avenue.
Donors will receive a LifeStream long-sleeve T-shirt (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal.
Interested persons are asked to set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
