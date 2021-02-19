Dave Jayne, a long-time community volunteer, received a special honor recently.
The Bloomington equestrian center was named in Jayne's honor, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Jayne, a member of the Sheriff’s Rodeo Executive Board, was recognized for his many years of volunteerism and youth outreach.
Jayne has coordinated the annual Western Days event hosted by the San Bernardino Valley Riders at Kessler Park, providing opportunities for children with special needs to enjoy horse riding, crafts, and games.
Jayne previously was president of the Exchange Club of Fontana and was very involved in the annual Fontana Days activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.