A Bloomington resident died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Aug. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At about 4:53 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision in the area of Interstate 15 and Interstate 10 junction in Ontario, just west of Fontana.
The driver, 31-year-old Adrian Luis Perez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
