A Bloomington woman died in a traffic collision in Calimesa on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 2:39 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 10, just west of Sandalwood Drive.
A driver, Wendy Stapleton, 29, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda University Medical Center at 4:01 a.m.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
