Saturday, Aug. 6 is the day Bloomington has been waiting for, because the new Ayala Park will celebrate its grand opening starting at 9 a.m.
The event will feature food trucks, games, face painting, a DJ, Veterans Monument dedication, a resource fair, and ribbon cutting. The first 500 persons to attend will receive a commemorative cooling towel.
Ayala Park has been moved from its long-time home between Valley Boulevard and Interstate 10 west of Linden Avenue to its new location at 17909 Marygold Avenue.
The new park and adjacent community center will provide 8,500 square feet of facilities and services for the newly completed affordable housing developments Bloomington Grove and Lillian Court as well as the community of Bloomington. Also included in the complex is the Bloomington Branch Library.
The park includes a new Veterans Memorial, multiple playgrounds, exercise equipment, zip line, covered and uncovered picnic shelters, a dog park, a lite basketball court, and restrooms.
The new community center features a conference room, event rooms to accommodate 238 people, a multi-purpose room, a warming kitchen, and indoor snack shop.
For more information, visit www.SBCounty.gov/DPW
