A hit-and-run collision took place in front of a Fontana restaurant in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 2:04 a.m., Fontana P.D. dispatch received a call of an accident in front of Flame Broiler at 8137 Sierra Avenue. A BMW 325i crashed into a Ford F250 truck.
The driver of the BMW fled the accident scene, leaving the car behind, and was not immediately located, said Police Officer Daniel Romero.
There were no reports of injuries.
Traffic officers were investigating this crash.
