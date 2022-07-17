A BMW that was being pursued by officers caught on fire and its occupants were arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 15 at about 11:30 p.m., officers located a street takeover of racing vehicles in the area of Santa Ana Avenue and Poplar Avenue in the southern part of Fontana.
As a result, the BMW was pursued through Fontana and into Rancho Cucamonga.
During the pursuit, the vehicle caught on fire and the occupants jumped out of the BMW in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue and were immediately taken into custody, police said in a Facebook post on July 17.
No injuries were reported. The vehicle was a total loss.
