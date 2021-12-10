Fontana will no longer be divided into two supervisorial districts, according to a redistricting plan approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7.
Final adoption of the new board district boundaries was scheduled for Dec. 14, the county said in a news release.
The plan is the product of 19 public meetings, each of which was broadcast live on the internet, held in 14 locations (including Fontana) throughout the county.
For many years, Fontana has been divided into western and eastern sections in regard to supervisor representation, but now the city would be completely in the Second District and would be taken out of the Fifth District. The Second District would also include Rancho Cucamonga and northern Upland.
The only cities now that would be divided would be Colton, San Bernardino and Upland.
The plan would also reunite the Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs areas with the Big Bear area. The current boundaries divide those communities between two districts.
Other notable changes from the current district boundaries would include moving Needles from the First District to the Third District, moving Devore from the Second District to the Third District, and moving more of Upland from the Second District to the Fourth District.
The redistricting plan would mean that a unified Fontana will get one new supervisor in the election next year. Janice Rutherford, who had been the Second District representative, will be termed out. Joe Baca Jr. will still be the Fifth District supervisor, but will no longer represent any part of Fontana.
----- IN THE NEW PLAN:
• The First District would include Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Victorville.
• The Second District would include Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and northern Upland.
• The Third District would include Barstow; Grand Terrace; Highland; Loma Linda; Needles; Redlands; Yucaipa; Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and the rest of the Morongo Basin; portions of Colton and San Bernardino; and the San Bernardino mountain communities stretching from Crestline through the Big Bear valley, including the City of Big Bear Lake.
• The Fourth District would include Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario, and southern Upland.
• The Fifth District would include Rialto and portions of Colton and San Bernardino.
Every 10 years, the county is required to redraw the boundaries of each of the five Board of Supervisors districts to ensure each has essentially the same number of residents, preserves communities of interest such as cities as much as possible, and complies with the Voting Rights Act. The county’s redistricting website provides information on the process, including video recordings of each public meeting.
This year, the county created its first Advisory Redistricting Commission in response to a provision in the voter-approved County Charter.
The commission publicly examined and discussed five proposed district maps submitted by the public, in addition to one map created by a commission member, three created at the direction of the commission, and the existing map of districts created in 2011 with the current 2020 Census information. The commission referred three maps for recommendation to the board, including the map that was approved by the board on Dec. 7.
