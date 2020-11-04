Joe Baca Jr. has captured the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 election, defeating Fontana resident Jesse Armendarez.
Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council for 14 years, received 39,159 votes (60 percent of the total) in the final unofficial results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
Armendarez had 26,753 votes (40 percent).
Baca Jr., who benefited from name recognition among the voters, will now take over the position left by Josie Gonzales, who is being termed out.
The district includes the eastern portion of Fontana as well as Rialto and San Bernardino.
On Nov. 4, Baca Jr. posted on Facebook: "Appreciate the voters, volunteers, and supporters who believed in the message and vision for the 5th District Board of Supervisors. Thanks again and let's all work together to move our community forward."
Prior to the election, he had said that his experience in the State Assembly and on the Rialto City Council would come in handy.
"I have a reputation for working across the aisle and putting politics aside to get things done," he said.
Armendarez was elected to the Fontana City Council in 2016 and previously was a Fontana Unified School District board member and a member of the Fontana Planning Commission. Now that his four-year term on the City Council has ended, he is being replaced by Peter Garcia.
