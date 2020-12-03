The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 2 observed the fifth anniversary of the Dec. 2, 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack by joining survivors of the attack and the families of those who died on that day in a private memorial ceremony at the County Government Center.
The occasion also marked the unveiling of concept renderings for a permanent memorial to the 14 people who were killed, those who survived, and the first responders who put themselves in harm's way on that day.
World-renowned landscape architect and artist Walter Hood, who was selected by the December 2 Memorial Committee to design and construct the memorial, will work closely with the families and survivors to finalize the details of the project.
A timeline for the memorial's construction and completion will be developed and announced as Hood's ongoing work with the families and survivors comes further into focus.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Josie Gonzales, who represents part of Fontana, chairs the Memorial Committee that is made up of family members of the deceased, survivors of the attack, first responders, and key County staff members.
"This process has been challenging, given the tremendous responsibility laid before us as we lived through the stages of healing," Gonzales said. "It took time, it took effort, and it took a great deal of understanding of how difficult it was for the committee members to begin the discussions of what would ultimately be the ideal way to remember those who were lost, those who were wounded and those who responded.
"We were able to do this by holding highly confidential meetings that allowed members to have moments to weep, moments of sorrow, moments to reflect, moments to contribute, and ultimately work out the pain of the moment through this long-term effort," Gonzales said. "And today, on the fifth anniversary of the December 2nd attack, we are unveiling the renderings, bringing the December 2nd Memorial by Mr. Walter Hood closer to fruition."
The memorial concept renderings and a video message from Vice Chair Gonzales and Walter Hood can be viewed at and downloaded from https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qhk7hh46q2h3mrs/AAAh36HaM7GsK6BZqXS1bogwa?dl=0.
The Curtain of Courage memorial design will be comprised of mesh panels made of bronze and steel that are cast with different color glass pieces. The panels simulate the curvature of a curtain and are situated around sitting areas to create a place of healing and reflection by evoking an image of a prism's eternal sparkle.
Hood is the creative director of Hood Design Studio in Oakland and is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He received the 2017 Academy of Arts and Letters Architecture Award, the 2019 Knight Public Spaces Fellowship, and the 2019 MacArthur Fellowship.
Over his long career, Hood has designed public arts projects across the country, including the Broad Museum Plaza in downtown Los Angeles and Witness Walls in Nashville, Tennessee celebrating the city's Civil Rights Movement. More of Hood's work may be viewed at http://www.hooddesignstudio.com/all-projects-1.
The memorial will be located at the east side of the County Government Center campus at 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.
