A boat fire threatened a Fontana home before being extinguished, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to the 15100 block of Arrow Boulevard on July 3 at 1:10 p.m. and found a burning 30-foot boat near a residence and multiple vehicles, said Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
Within 15 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down and the structure threat was mitigated.
While the boat, a vehicle and trailer were destroyed, firefighters were successful in saving the home.
The fire's cause and origin remained under investigation.
