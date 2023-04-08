The body of a deceased person was found inside a manhole in Rialto on April 7.
The Rialto Police Department and Rialto Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the area of Linden and Wilson avenues.
Officers arrived and located the person inside a culvert just north of the manhole cover.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division arrived at the scene and was investigating the death.
No additional information was immediately available.
