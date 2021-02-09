A local boxing coach was arrested for allegedly annoying and molesting an underage girl, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 8, detectives received information about the allegations against Rafael Franco, who provides boxing lessons out of his home in Fontana.
Franco was taken into custody and transported to West Valley Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Persons who have any information regarding this case or others regarding Franco are urged to contact Detective Macias at cmacias@fontana.org.
