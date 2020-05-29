A boy died when he got out of a slow-moving vehicle and was then hit by that vehicle in Bloomington on May 26, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 2:15 p.m., the boy (whose age was not released) was seated in the right front passenger seat of a 2002 Ford E350.
As the driver of the Ford entered the juvenile’s residential property and proceeded down the long driveway in a westerly direction, the boy exited the moving Ford to drop off an item at his house. The moving Ford was driving at a slow speed of about 5 to 10 miles per hour when the boy got out.
As he was exiting the Ford, the boy lost his footing and fell to the ground, and the right rear tires of the Ford struck him, resulting in fatal injuries, the CHP said.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Reyes at the San Bernardino CHP Area Office at (909) 383-4247.
