A boy was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Fontana on March 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:30 p.m., a 49-year-old man from Fontana was driving a 2001 Chevrolet eastbound on Whittram Avenue, at the intersection of Beech Avenue, in the unincorporated area of western Fontana.
As the Chevrolet entered Beech from Whittram, it collided into a 2021 Honda Civic that was traveling northbound on Beech. The Honda was being driven by a 51-year-old woman from Fontana, who had two passengers, an 11-year-old Fontana boy and a 23-year-old man from West Covina.
As a result of this crash, the 11-year-old passenger in the Honda Civic suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by on scene medical personnel. The driver and additional passenger of the Honda sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The cause of this crash is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3944.
