The Fontana-Rialto Elks recently used an Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program (CIP) grant to purchase 16 new iPads for the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana.
The CIP offers $15.7 million in grants to Elks Lodges to build stronger communities nationwide, said John Fulton, the grants coordinator for the Fontana-Rialto Elks.
“Our lodge will continue to use CIP grant funds to invest in our community, and we look forward to building on our partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana,” Fulton said.
----- IN ADDITION, outgoing Elks Lodge President Ramiro Salazar recently presented the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award to Michael Welsh, founder and president of Working Dogs for Warriors.
This Rialto-based non-profit group is “dedicated to helping our nation's warriors by training and donating service dogs to veterans and first responders,” the organization said.
Welsh and members of the “Warriors family” are also very active in the local community, from hosting Thanksgiving food drives and PTSD awareness events, to helping prepare care packages, to volunteering at the Loma Linda Veterans Village and Ronald McDonald House.
Every year, Elks Lodges across the United States recognize a “Citizen of the Year,” a person who has contributed in a special way to improving the local community, has shown leadership in the community, has contributed voluntary service and is recognized as being an all-around good citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.