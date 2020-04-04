A youngster who was victimized by a theft received a pleasant surprise from two Fontana Police Department officers recently.
The 7-year-old boy named Xavier had his bicycle secured with a lock at his home, but an unknown person cut the lock and stole his bike, police said on Facebook.
Officer B. Porch and Officer S. Gomes took it upon themselves and purchased a new bicycle for the boy.
They surprised Xavier with a special delivery of the bicycle on April 3.
