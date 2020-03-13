The Chaffey Joint Union High School District, which includes Etiwanda High School, announced a temporary closure of schools while it evaluates the appropriate path forward with regard to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The closure is effective Monday, March 16, with a return date of Monday, April 6, according to a news release issued by the district on March 13.
Students are being sent home with instructional plans and are expected to complete their assignments during this period. No work assignments are scheduled for March 23-30 – the Chaffey District’s previously designated spring break.
Although no confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County, the district is operating out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of its students, staff and the community, the news release said.
“This is a difficult decision, but necessary, as we try to address this looming public health crisis,” said Dr. Mathew Holton, superintendent of the Chaffey District. “We are all in uncharted waters as we work together to prevent the spread of the illness, and it has become clear that the appropriate path is to close schools to protect students and staff.”
Although it is fully anticipated that schools will reopen on April 6, the evolving nature of the coronavirus outbreak could change that. The Chaffey District will continue to closely monitor developments and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Parents are urged to continually check the District’s website: https://cjuhsd-ca.schoolloop.com.
“I want to thank all on our staff who are working tirelessly to help our students and planning for them to remain connected to the school community,” Holton said. “And to our families, we thank you for your patience and trust as we work together to maintain some sense of normalcy in these difficult times. These next three weeks will be difficult and we are not certain what lies ahead after that. You have my unwavering commitment to do all we can do to help you and your children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.