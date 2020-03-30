Eight cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Fontana, according to statistics released by San Bernardino County on March 30.
The county, which has a total of 111 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths, is releasing data for individual cities for the first time. Previously, the county had only listed totals for the county as a whole.
Yucaipa has the most coronavirus cases with 18 (including 12 patients at one nursing facility), followed by Rancho Cucamonga with 14.
After Fontana (which has the third-highest number), the cities with seven cases each are Highland, Redlands, and Rialto.
The complete list can be seen on the county's COVID-19 dashboard at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
"The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county," said County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents of cities that are listed should not panic and feel the need to go somewhere else. I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread."
The city data added on March 30 is intended to represent the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized. Cities and communities not listed have zero confirmed cases.
Those who view the data should also keep in mind that residence data is based on information contained on lab slips that accompany test results. In some cases, that information might pertain the hospital where a patient is being treated, a detention facility where a patient is being held, or something else. Sometimes that information is corrected, which would account for fluctuations in the numbers.
The dashboard was launched on March 26 to provide a visual representation of the COVID-19 pandemic within the county, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, patients tested, patients that tested negative, and confirmed cases by gender and by age groups.
The complete list of coronavirus cases by location as of March 30:
• Yucaipa 18
• Rancho Cucamonga 14
• Fontana 8
• Highland 7
• Redlands 7
• Rialto 7
• San Bernardino 6
• Upland 6
• Victorville 6
• Chino Hills 5
• Ontario 5
• Barstow 3
• Chino 3
• Loma Linda 3
• Bloomington 2
• Running Springs 2
• Undetermined 2
• Big Bear Lake 1
• Colton 1
• Hesperia 1
• Montclair 1
• Oak Hills 1
• Phelan 1
• Yucca Valley.
Locations not listed on this chart have zero confirmed cases as of the last dashboard update, the county said.
----- CALIFORNIA GOV. Gavin Newsom on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.
San Bernardino County has declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response, the county said.
As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.
• Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
