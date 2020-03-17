In an effort to protect the public from further spread of the coronavirus, San Bernardino County officials on March 17 ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county starting March 18 through at least April 6.
The order also requires the closing of all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments, and other businesses that serve alcohol but do not serve food.
Food and beverage establishments must follow guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health on March 16 (www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-024.aspx).
The order does not apply to activities "essential to the functioning of our state" including work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers' markets, and shopping at stores or malls. The order also does not apply to congregate living situations, including dormitories and homeless encampments.
All San Bernardino County public schools have voluntarily closed as part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus, according to the County Superintendent of Schools.
"I understand this creates hardships for many families and businesses. But at the end of the day I believe we all understand that we are in this together, and that together, we will get through this," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "The county is taking every step we can to stay in front of this threat."
"The health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
The order also strongly cautions that persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19, and encourages them to self-quarantine.
The order came amid confirmation on March 17 of the third reported case of coronavirus infection within San Bernardino County, a woman in her 50s. The county has no fatalities attributable to novel coronavirus.
The first case of coronavirus in the county, a woman who is being treated at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana, was reported on March 15. The second case was reported the next day.
----- AS WITH ANY VIRUS, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider if symptoms become severe.
• N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus, contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911, or email coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov. The public information line is not equipped to handle medical questions or requests for medical care. Medical questions or requests for medical care should be made to medical care providers only.
