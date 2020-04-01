Students will not be returning to their school sites for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, officials said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond called for California school campuses to remain closed for the remainder of the school year, with the expectation that students' education will continue through distance learning.
The Fontana Unified School District released this statement: “In alignment with the recommendations of the Governor, State Superintendent, the Department of Public Health, and the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Fontana Unified schools will be closed to normal operations through the end of the traditional school year.”
FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett said in a message to students and parents that this decision is a difficult one, but the “safety of our students, staff and their families remains our main priority.”
Bassett said that during the closure period, the FUSD will “continue to provide students with quality learning opportunities and supports. Students and families will continue to be provided with resources, both digitally and printed. We are continuing to develop and deliver innovative avenues for students to learn and grow in the context of the current situation.”
For more information about these learning opportunities, visit www.fusd.net/learning.
Distance learning procedures were scheduled to begin on Monday, April 6.
“We understand that this closure has caused many of the normal classroom and school relatedexperiences to now be transferred to the home. We also understand that our students value these experiences and we will make every effort to provide those experiences either at a later date or in a different format,” Bassett said.
The FUSD will continue to provide “Grab and Go” meals to those who require them at 10 selected school locations throughout the district.
The meal distribution locations are Almeria Middle School, Beech Avenue Elementary School, Fontana Middle School, Fontana High School, Juniper Elementary School, Palmetto Elementary School, Primrose Elementary School, Redwood Elementary School, Sierra Lakes Elementary School, and Southridge Middle School. These meals are available for all children 18 and under. For more information about this program, visit www.fusd.net/meals.
San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said he agreed with the governor's actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our public school leaders in San Bernardino County recognize the significant impact the coronavirus is having on our students, staff and families. In the interest of their health and safety, and out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending San Bernardino County school districts extend school site closures through the end of the 2019-20 school year," Alejandre said in a statement.
