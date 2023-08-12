Breastfeeding, according to health experts, provides babies with the building blocks for a healthy life, and also helps mothers lower their risk of certain health problems, including breast cancer.
August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and Dr. Danielle I. Schneider, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, notes that breastfeeding your child should always be your first choice as it’s the best option for your baby’s health.
African American mothers are still 2.5 times less likely to breastfeed than white women, according to National Institutes of Health (NIH). A 16 percentage-point gap in the prevalence of continued breastfeeding for six months has been consistent since 1990 between African American and white women, NIH noted.
“Women who breastfeed their babies will help ensure that their child can grow up healthy, and it will also lower a child's risk of dying from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS),” Dr. Schneider said. “Also, it’s likely to decrease a child’s chances of struggling with other health issues such as infections, obesity and diabetes.”
Mothers who breastfeed their babies are also likely to benefit from many health benefits, Dr. Schneider added.
“Women who breastfeed are more likely to recover faster following their pregnancy, labor-and-delivery, and are also more likely to decrease their risk of acquiring serious diseases, including breast cancer,” said Dr. Schneider, who practices in Kaiser Permanente’s Downey Service Area.
Health experts stress breast milk is the only food most babies need until about six months of age. Until then, babies don’t need to be given baby food, water or juice.
Dr. Schneider noted as babies begin to eat other food, women are likely to gradually breastfeed less often. But, mothers should continue breastfeeding their child for as long as they and their baby want to, she noted, explaining children continue to experience health benefits from breast milk past the first year.
According to Dr. Schneider, nearly all mothers of newborns can breastfeed. That’s true even if women are experiencing certain health problems such as diabetes, or if you’ve had breast surgery, she said. However, women who are HIV-positive or have active tuberculosis should not breastfeed, Dr. Schneider advised.
Although it can be challenging, Dr. Schneider encouraged mothers not to give up quickly on breastfeeding, noting it’s a learned skill.
“It will get better with practice,” she explained. “The key is to be patient with yourself and your baby. If problems arise, assistance should be available through your physician, nurses and lactation consultants, all of whom can help. Additionally, friends, family and breastfeeding support groups may also be of great assistance.”
