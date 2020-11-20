A brief standoff ended when an armed man was arrested at a neighborhood in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3 p.m., officers received a call regarding a male subject with a firearm in the area of Fairfax and Miller avenues.
The suspect got into an argument with another subject and displayed a rifle. Then he ran back into his home.
Officers arrived, set up a perimeter, and called the suspect out of the house. The suspect surrendered without incident and was arrested.
No shots were fired during this incident and no injuries were reported.
