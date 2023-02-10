A fun-filled read-aloud event for families will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The event, coordinated by Bright Stars Literacy Connection, will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Don Day Neighborhood Center, 14501 Live Oak Avenue.
The event will include a Bingo game, prizes, arts and crafts, a snack, and a book giveaway.
The read-aloud experience will be conducted by the “Literacy Lady.” The featured story will be “Froggy Eats Out,” written by Jonathan London.
The cost is $10 per child.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Bright Stars Literacy Connection at (310) 880-5964 or visit www.brightstarsliteracyconnection.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.