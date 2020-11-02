A vegetation fire burned a total of 130 acres in the Jurupa Hills area of southern Fontana on Nov. 1, according to the San Bernardino Fire Department.
At 1:36 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Citrus and Jurupa avenues.
Crews arrived in the area to find 2-3 acres mid-slope on a hillside south of Cypress Avenue. The fire was in light fuels, slope driven and burning up hill at a moderate to rapid rate of spread. A 2nd and 3rd alarm brought additional apparatus and crews to the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff Patrol helicopters assisted with evacuations of area hikers and also provided water dropping for fire suppression.
Crews had to lay approximately 1,000 feet of hose to the base of the fire, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Once plumbed to the fire, crews utilized a progressive hose lay for perimeter control and built containment lines to limit the fire's spread. Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire was requested due to the fire burning toward their jurisdiction. Once on scene, Cal Fire and the San Bernardino County Fire Department entered unified command in order to coordinate resource ordering and firefighting efforts. Cal Fire sent additional resources, including air assets.
Erratic winds pushed the fire to the east, threatening to jump Sierra Avenue, potentially impacting more than 100 homes. Fire crews utilized a back burn operation to remove combustible fuels ahead of the fire. The back burn and coordination with Cal Fire air resources succeeded in preventing the fire from moving past Sierra.
Within two hours the fire had grown to more than 75 acres, with the fire burning into portions of Riverside County. By 5:15 p.m., the forward rate of spread had been stopped at about 130 acres. Crews transitioned to mop-up and line construction to bolster existing fire lines. By 6 p.m., all evacuations were lifted.
At the height of the fire, more than 150 personnel were at the location.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire investigators and the Fontana P.D.
San Bernardino County Fire responded with 17 engines, two water tenders, five chief officers, a dozer, a hand crew and a medic squad.
Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire responded with six engines, two air tankers, an air attack, a hand crew and three overhead personnel.
San Bernardino County Sheriff assisted with two patrol helicopters. Fontana PD assisted with traffic control, investigation and evacuations.
Utilizing a local agreement, five Riverside City Engines also assisted.
Cal Fire San Bernardino, Colton, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, Loma Linda and Ontario also assisted with the incident.
