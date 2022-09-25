A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was slope-driven and wind-driven, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
Smoke was highly visible throughout the area, but there was no immediate structure threat.
As the afternoon progressed, fire crews were continuing to work on line construction and mop-up, the Fire Department said.
