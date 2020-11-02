A brush fire burned about 75 acres in the hills of southern Fontana on Nov. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The Cypress Fire erupted in the afternoon near Citrus and Jurupa avenues and burned for several hours before the forward rate of spread was stopped at night, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
The blaze was 10 percent contained at that point, and crews were continuing to work through the night on mop-up and line construction.
There were no reports of injuries.
Hikers were evacuated from the area when the fire began.
Forty engines, two tankers, helicopters, and 150 personnel fought the fire to bring it under control.
