A brush fire burned about 35 acres in the hills near the Fontana-Riverside County border on the afternoon of July 19, authorities said.
The Oak Fire started at about 2:02 p.m. in the 7100 block of Sierra Avenue in Jurupa Valley, just south of the Southridge area in Fontana.
The fire caused evacuation warnings to be issued temporarily for some homes.
CAL FIRE teamed up with the Riverside County Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department to fight the blaze.
In the evening, containment was at 40 percent and the forward rate of spread was stopped, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. Crews continued to work on line construction, perimeter control, and mop-up.
