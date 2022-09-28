The Fontana Police Department has identified the cause of a small brush fire in the Jurupa Hills area on Sept. 25 — a reckless driver who decided to ignore the “No Trespassing” sign.
While he was off-roading, the male driver’s vehicle became stuck on the hill south of the intersection of Jurupa and Alder avenues, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“The heat from his vehicle ignited the dry brush and started the brush fire,” the Facebook post said. “Needless to say, his vehicle was a total loss and he will likely be found financially responsible for the massive fire response.”
The Jurupa Fire started at 3 p.m., and despite high temperatures, steep terrain, dry fuels and low humidity, firefighters were successful in stopping the fire at eight acres by 4:30 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.
No structures were burned and no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
San Bernardino County Fire utilized six engines, three chief officers, a dozer, hand crew, water tender, and two investigators. Crews from Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, and Ontario, as well as the Fontana P.D. and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department all assisted with the incident.
The off-road driver escaped with his life, but learned an important lesson.
“Please watch for the posted signs and use common sense. The signs are there for a purpose. Off roading is against the law in the City of Fontana,” the Fontana P.D. said on Facebook.
