A burglary suspect who was fleeing from police was shot and killed by an officer on Feb. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in progress in the area of Justin Street and Heitz Avenue in northern Fontana, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Officers arrived on scene and interrupted a residential burglary being committed by a convicted felon. The suspect was a 29-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga and the victim was an adult female.
Officers attempted to contact and detain the suspect inside the victim’s residence. The suspect fled the location and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect ran south from the victim’s residence through several neighborhoods.
Officers located the suspect hiding in an outbuilding and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Anderson said.
Officers administered medical aid, but the suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department detectives along with Fontana P.D. detectives are handling the investigation.
