Burrtec Waste Industries will be making adjustments to some of its services in Fontana due to "COVID-19 staffing impacts," according to a social media message posted by the City of Fontana on Jan. 8.
Trash pickup will continue, but service times may change and some special requests from residents have been suspended until February, the city said.
Here is the city's message:
"Burrtec is currently experiencing COVID-19 staffing impacts and appreciates your understanding and assistance with the following:
• Set out barrels only when they are full or near full
• Service times may change, so please leave barrels out for service until the next day
• Bring your hazardous waste to the Fontana Household Hazardous Waste Center every Saturday (excluding holiday weekends) from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Bulky pickup requests are temporarily suspended until after 2/1/21
Barrel exchanges for dirty and broken, but still usable, barrels are temporarily suspended until after 2/1/21."
Residents may contact Burrtec for more information at (909) 822-9739.
