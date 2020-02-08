The driver of a Burrtec Waste garbage truck suffered severe traumatic injuries and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries due to a traffic collision in the western area of Fontana on Feb. 7.
At about 5:06 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident at the intersection of Cherry and Whittram avenues.
The Burrtec truck collided into a white Chevy Silverado pickup and a traffic light pole. Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to extricate the driver of the garbage truck, while other firefighters worked to contain a natural gas leak coming from the truck that is powered by natural gas.
The Burrtec driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and the Chevy driver was transported to a local hospital.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Works responded to secure the light signal that was damaged and to handle the environmental cleanup of the fuel and oils that were spilled.
The CHP is handling the investigation of the incident.
(2) comments
Rest In Peace to the Burrtec waste driver, he is my brother and he passed away last night. So for who ever wrote this article, it wasn’t my brothers fault. Eyes witnesses say the pick up truck cut my brother off, and man driving him walked away alive while my brother died on the scene. You will forever live in our hearts Pedro Pelayo ❤️❤️
I was a witness that day Im sorry to tell you your brother in the Burrtec garbage truck ran the red light when he should of stopped, there is a video of it also. The man in the pick up was loaded into the ambulance with seroius injuries. I was one of the persons that helped that day. I'm sorry for your loss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.