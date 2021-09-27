Cal State San Bernardino, which has been designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, has been awarded a nearly $5 million grant from the Department of Education to increase the number of Hispanic and low-income students who graduate with degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
“We are very excited about this grant, which builds on our continuing grant ‘Advising for Undergraduate Success (A4US).’ This is a huge win for our students,” said Sastry G. Pantula, dean of the CSUSB College of Natural Sciences, which received the five-year grant, “Proactive Approaches for Training Hispanics (PATHS) in STEM.”
“We believe it will make a significant impact on Hispanic students, low-income students and transfer students over the next five years,” Pantula said in a news release.
The $4,989,597 grant is also in recognition of CSUSB’s work as one of the leading HSIs in the country, having earned that distinction in 1994 and every year since. CSUSB has a Hispanic undergraduate full-time student enrollment of 66 percent as of fall 2020. The first year award of the grant is $993,751.
“This five-year financial support from the Department of Education will strengthen our college’s efforts to decrease equity gaps among our students, retain students in STEM, increase graduation rates, and prepare our graduates for graduate and professional schools through proactive advising, individual development plans, expanded support systems, and access to valuable undergraduate research and learning assistant experiences,” said Pantula, who will serve as the grant’s principal investigator, along with co-investigators, Dave Maynard, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry; Guillermo Escalante, an associate professor of kinesiology; Carol Hood, a professor of physics; and Khalil Dajani, department chair and professor in the School of Computer Science and Engineering.
CSUSB Provost Shari McMahan said the grant will play a significant role for the college.
“This funding is particularly important because it will broaden our efforts in establishing our new Science Success Center and have a significant impact on the sense of belonging in science, technology, engineering (STEM) disciplines,” McMahan said. “PATHS will assist us in putting these students on a path to success.”
The Science Success Center will serve as a one-stop-shop for the program. The center will work to improve collaboration between CSUSB, community colleges and employers. It will also steer students to valuable resources such as counseling and psychological services; provide supplemental instruction; learning assistantships, undergraduate research opportunities; and other programs to improve academic and career success. The center will also host self-help workshops, career panels and social events where students can cultivate friendships; and host peer tutoring and small group learning communities.
Pantula thanked the U.S. Department of Education as well as elected officials for their help.
“We are very grateful to our congressional representatives Pete Aguilar and Raul Ruiz, and our community college collaborators for supporting our proposal," Pantula said.
Rep. Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, said it was vital to focus educational funding on helping diverse and low-income.
“We need to prioritize investments in our students, especially those in traditionally underserved communities. Making sure Hispanic-Serving Institutions like CSUSB can provide top-notch STEM training programs can help our students launch careers and stay on the cutting edge in their fields,” Aguilar said. “I’m proud to support this funding, and will continue to advocate for federal investments for Inland Empire students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.