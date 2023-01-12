The California budget has taken a wild swing in the wrong direction, forcing Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of the Legislature to deal with a projected $22.5 billion deficit for 2023-24.
The situation is a dramatic departure from last year, when the state enjoyed a record surplus of nearly $100 billion.
“While we’re looking at less revenue than expected, and therefore less budget to spend, we are prepared to meet the moment, thanks to diligent planning,” said Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes, a Democrat whose 50th District includes most of Fontana.
On Jan. 10, Newsom announced his new budget proposal, which cuts back on some spending programs, including those which tackle climate change. But he insisted that California’s financial condition remains strong, and that there are no plans to use reserves to make up the shortfall.
“With our state and nation facing economic headwinds, this budget keeps the state on solid economic footing while continuing to invest in Californians — including transformative funding to deliver on universal preschool, expand health care access to all and protect our communities,” Newsom, a Democrat, said on the state’s website.
In a news release, Republicans criticized the governor’s approach, saying that the state is not on a sustainable path.
“California’s assumption of unending higher revenue, combined with overspending on misguided priorities, led the state down the path to the deficit we have today. And this is in contrast to other states that are considering tax rebates at this same time,” said Sen. Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks), who is the Senate budget vice chair. “Republicans fought to fill the Rainy Day Fund, and we applaud today’s commitment to not tap into it. Recent on-going spending by the governor must be re-evaluated. The governor continues to celebrate how much he spends, but California has yet to see the results.”
----- IN A video message, Reyes expressed disappointment about a lack of additional money for the CalHome Program, which provides grants to local public agencies and nonprofit corporations for first-time homebuyer and housing rehabilitation assistance.
“While $250 million was provided to CalHome last year, nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity California were promised another $100 million in funding this year,” Reyes said. “The governor’s proposal deletes that additional funding. We have to find a way to keep our promise to Habitat and similar groups.”
On the other hand, Reyes was glad that funds will be fully maintained for public education. Newsom said his budget proposal will advance the highest state education per-pupil funding in history.
Reyes said that providing funding for classrooms with bilingual teachers is important. “We will continue to work to meet the demand, because every child deserves to learn, and we have to make sure that language barriers do not prevent them from doing so,” she said.
----- ASSEMBLYMEMBER James C. Ramos (D-45th District), whose district includes part of Fontana, said he was happy to see that the new budget proposal does not include an increase in taxes.
“Even though California faces a budget deficit, we will continue moving forward to improve education, reduce homelessness, and combat fentanyl use,” Ramos said in a statement.
“I was especially pleased to see more than $15 billion for a homeless package that will include community care assistance, $750 million for encampment cleanup and $2.2 billion for behavioral health. This funding provides new resources and tools to assist local decision makers and organizations.
“Fentanyl is a scourge that is skyrocketing among all populations, including our young people. Parents and schools are taking drastic and necessary step to provide Narcan to help prevent overdose deaths on campuses. The $3.5 million allocated by the governor will help schools fund this lifesaving measure as will another $4 million for test strips to check whether fentanyl has been added to other drugs.”
