California is facing a projected $32 billion budget shortfall, Gov. Gavin Newsom said when announcing his May Revision recently.
Newsom is proposing a balanced budget plan that maintains critical investments to address the state’s biggest challenges while preparing for continued economic uncertainty due to global economic issues, he said in a news release.
“In partnership with the Legislature, we have made deep investments in California and its future — transformative efforts that will benefit generations of Californians, and that this budget will continue to guide as we navigate near-term ups and downs in revenue,” said Newsom. “As we prepare for more risk and uncertainties ahead, it’s critical that we keep the state on a solid fiscal footing to protect Californians and our progress in remaking the future of our state.”
He said California has planned for this shortfall by paying down the state’s prior debts, building unprecedented reserves and prioritizing one-time investments.
----- ASSEMBLYMEMBER JAMES RAMOS (D-San Bernardino), whose district includes Fontana, issued a statement in response to the governor’s proposal.
“I am appreciative that California will meet a projected deficit of almost $32 billion without the extreme and draconian cuts of past fiscal trials,” Ramos said. “The prudence of recent years serves us well now so that as we craft a balanced budget we can continue to invest in education and other areas that will build our future and aid us in meeting current challenges despite less revenue.”
Ramos said that the revised administration budget includes $500 million for the Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program and $30 million to develop a lower cost, generic version of a naloxone nasal spray which will help save lives in cases of fentanyl overdoses.
“I was also glad to see an additional proposed $15 million in one-time 988 State Suicide and Behavioral Health Crisis Services Funds for 2023-24. One-time funding of $12 million is also included in the May Revise to address the violence occurring against Native American youth, women and men,” Ramos said.
“I look forward to working with the governor and with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle on finalizing the budget in the coming weeks and to perhaps reversing current program reductions in October when we learn more about the state’s incoming revenue.”
----- ASSEMBLYMEMBER ELOISE GOMEZ REYES (D-Colton), whose district also represents Fontana, said that despite the budget shortfall, she was encouraged by a number of investments shared by the governor.
“These include: $1.2 billion to invest in projects that improve our goods movement infrastructure and further invest in zero-admission modernization projects, funding for positions at the California Energy Commission to maintain our commitment to hold oil companies accountable, and the reauthorization of the $20 million Bilingual Teacher Professional Development Program that I have fought for since 2017,” Reyes said in a Facebook post.
There are still improvements that should be made, she said.
“I believe that we need to further prioritize investments in a statewide rental housing registry as well as resources to increase the utilization of housing vouchers. There also continues to be a need to establish an equitable family fee schedule to preserve access to subsidized childcare,” she said.
----- MEANWHILE, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued a statement strongly criticizing Newsom.
“There are endless consequences for Gavin Newsom and California Democrats’ reckless policies that have resulted in Californians fleeing the state by the hundreds of thousands, taking their tens of billions in tax dollars with them,” Patterson said.
"Today’s massive $32 billion budget deficit should be a wakeup call to all Democrats that after years of increased spending, they should have better results to point to than an outrageous cost of living, surging crime, rampant homelessness, a fentanyl crisis, failing schools and inadequate water storage. Now is the time for smarter policies and responsible spending that California Republicans have long advocated for. And if Newsom is looking for any tips for how to accomplish that, he can always ask his counterparts in his favorite red states who today are enjoying record surpluses.”
