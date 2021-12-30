California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2022 to $15 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees, and $14 for employers with 25 or fewer employees.
In 2016, California became the first state in the nation to commit to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour statewide by 2022 for large businesses, and by 2023 for small businesses. This law increases the minimum wage over time consistent with economic expansion, while providing safety valves to pause wage increases if negative economic or budgetary conditions emerge, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR).
State law requires that most California workers be paid the minimum wage. Some cities and counties (not San Bernardino County) have a local minimum wage that is higher than the state rate.
Workers paid less than the minimum wage are urged to contact the Labor Commissioner’s Office to file a wage claim. In November, the Labor Commissioner’s Office launched an online wage claim application in English and Spanish for workers who are owed wages or benefits.
Employers are required to post information on wages, hours and working conditions at a worksite area accessible to employees. Notices for the wage orders in English and Spanish can be downloaded and printed from the workplace postings page on the DIR website.
Employers must ensure that the wage rate is displayed on the employee’s pay stub, and that employees are paid at least the minimum wage even when employees are paid at piece rate.
Employees with work-related questions or complaints may contact the Labor Commissioner’s Office Call Center in English or Spanish at 833 LCO-INFO (833 526-4636).
