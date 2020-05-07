The coronavirus crisis has demolished California's budget.
The state, which last year had a $21 billion surplus, will now be facing a gigantic $54.3 billion shortfall for the new fiscal year.
"Every state in this nation will be struggling with unprecedented shortfalls that happened in such a very short period of time, and California is no different," said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Facebook video on May 7.
Newsom said 4.3 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance since March 12, and $11.9 billion worth of unemployment claims have been processed since March 15.
He said the state has faced fiscal challenges before, including budget deficits in 2003 and 2009.
"We're better positioned to deal with this shortfall than we have with shortfalls in the past," he said.
However, painful budget cuts will certainly have to be made in order to address the deficit, which will cause major controversies in the upcoming weeks.
"We'll get through this. This will be challenging. We'll get through it by working together in a collaborative spirit of shared responsibility," Newsom said. "My optimism is conditioned on this: More federal support."
He added that not only the state, but also the cities and counties, must be given additional federal assistance.
The City of Fontana is facing a loss of $6.8 million specifically due to the coronavirus, but the city said it has made the necessary adjustments and will be able to balance its budget for 2020-2021 in June.
Mark Denny, Fontana's new city manager, said that "we have been able to close the gap with a combination of vacancy savings, departmental savings, and the use of savings from prior-year budgets that were set aside for future projects. As we continue to monitor the situation, we will revisit more internal cost-saving alternatives closer to June 30 if needed."
Public education receives by far the biggest share of state dollars, and California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said that he is worried that schools could face "devastating" cuts of $18 billion.
"These cuts would cause real harm to student learning at a time when they need more support," Boyd said in a statement.
The Fontana Unified School District, which had a budget shortfall last year, will be in an even more difficult situation now.
Newsom said that the concerns of employees must be met.
"At the end of the day, it's not about our state. It's about our firefighters, it's about our nurses, it's about our teachers, it's about front line employees who we call heroes every single day for good reason -- they are the real victims at this moment of these potential shortfalls, and we have to do everything in our power to protect them, and to protect the most vulnerable Californians that need the supports now more than ever," Newsom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.