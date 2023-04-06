Calvary Chapel Fontana will be holding Good Friday and Easter services for the local community.
The Good Friday service will take place on April 7 at 7 p.m. and the Easter service will be on Sunday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m., accompanied by an Easter egg hunt for children.
Calvary Chapel Fontana is located at 7970 Cherry Avenue, Suite 301.
