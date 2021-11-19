Calvary Chapel Summit Church will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
This event is free and is aimed to reach those in the community who may not be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal or may be spending the holiday alone, the church said.
“It is our goal to remind those in our community that they are not forgotten, not alone, and that people in their community care about them,” the church said.
Calvary Chapel Summit Church is located at 7970 Cherry Avenue, Suite 302 in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 320-7370.
