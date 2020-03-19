Captain Joe Bustamante of the Fontana Sheriff's Station is retiring, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Bustamante has been serving in law enforcement for 29 years.
A retirement event was held recently for Bustamante.
"Thank you for all you have done. Enjoy your retirement. We will miss you!" said the Facebook post.
