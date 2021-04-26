A person was injured when his vehicle collided into parked vehicles in Fontana on April 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Almeria Avenue and Arrow Boulevard to investigate the incident.
The white Scion TC, driven by a male subject, hit a motorhome and then collided into the back of a tractor trailer while traveling southbound on Almeria.
The male was transported to an area hospital for his injuries from the traffic collision, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
