A car crashed into a power pole in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, causing a power outage in the surrounding area.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m., when a Mustang crashed on Citrus Avenue, just south of San Bernardino Avenue.
Power was knocked out for the Fontana Unified School District offices. Southern California Edison employees arrived on scene to fix the problem.
The Fontana Police Department is investigating the incident.
(1) comment
I wouldn't doubt street racing or hot rodding cause this
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.