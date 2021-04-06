A car went out of control and crashed into a parked vehicle and a house in Fontana, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on April 5, when the driver said he was traveling southbound in the 9500 block of Alder Avenue at about 30 miles per hour, said Ivan Sandoval, a CHP spokesman.
Sandoval said the driver said he was cut off by an unknown vehicle and lost control of his vehicle.
"Upon losing control, he struck a parked vehicle and continued into the home. Luckily, no one was injured in the collision," Sandoval said.
