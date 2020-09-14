A car went out of control, hit a fire hydrant and a palm tree, and then smashed into a house in northeastern Fontana on Sept. 14.
No persons were injured in the incident, which occurred at about 2:16 p.m. at the corner of Cambria and Mango avenues.
Police said the preliminary investigation determined that the female driver of a white Lexus was traveling northbound on Mango when she swerved to avoid a passing car that had pulled out in front of her, and as a result she lost control of her vehicle.
After the Lexus hit the fire hydrant, sending water shooting into the street, the car continued into the front yard of a residence, struck the tree, and then crashed through the garage door.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in this collision, police said.
No persons were inside the garage at the time of the incident, and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
The Fontana Police Department was investigating this incident.
