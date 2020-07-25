San Bernardino County firefighters worked to shut off water to a fire hydrant that was sheared off by a car in the 16200 block of Baseline Avenue in the northwestern part of Fontana on July 25.
The Fontana Police Department is investigating if speed was a factor in the single-car accident at the intersection of Baseline and Oleander avenues.
According to a Fontana P.D. officer, at about 3:21 a.m., the driver of a black Honda Accord was driving westbound on Baseline, and for a reason unknown, hit the center divider at Oleander. The Accord knocked down a pole and rode the center divider before veering off to the right and colliding with a fire hydrant, sending water into the air.
Firefighters were able to get the water turned off in about 15 minutes.
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
