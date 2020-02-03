The California Highway Patrol responded to a single car rollover accident on the 14100 block of Whittram Avenue in the western part of Fontana in the early morning hours of Feb. 2.
The CHP arrived on scene and found a blue Subaru BRZ that had rolled over and sheared off a fire hydrant.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
According to authorities, the driver was traveling eastbound on Whittram and lost control at the corner, causing the Subaru to roll over and hit the hydrant before coming to a stop.
It took more than an hour for the Fontana Water Company to turn the water off to the hydrant.
There were no reported injuries.
The CHP is investigating if speed was a factor in the cause of the accident.
