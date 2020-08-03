A car smashed into a fire hydrant in western Fontana on the afternoon of Aug. 3, sending water high into the air.
A silver Honda went off the roadway in the 16200 block of Arrow Boulevard and struck the hydrant, but no injuries were reported, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place a short distance from the Fontana Water Company building. Water Company employees came to the location and worked on shutting off the water.
Authorities were investigating the incident.
